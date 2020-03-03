Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Melbourne icon-chevron-right The Wedding Singer Musical is coming to Melbourne
News / Theatre & Performance

The Wedding Singer Musical is coming to Melbourne

By Nicola Dowse Posted: Tuesday March 3 2020, 3:48pm

Wedding emojis over a generic wedding photograph
Photograph: Creative Commons

Tizzy up your hair and whip out your powder blue dinner suits – a musical comedy based on The Wedding Singer is coming to Melbourne. The Wedding Singer – the Musical Comedy has announced it’s coming to the Athenaeum Theatre from June 19 this year, following sold-out performances in the UK and on Broadway.

The musical comedy is based on the 1998 Adam Sandler movie of the same name, which follows the story of a wedding singer who is stood up at the altar, only to fall in love with a waitress who is unfortunately engaged to another man. The film is a love letter to the 1980s with big hair and even bigger shoulder pads.

The Australian production is yet to find its titular wedding singer and, in a novel move, is encouraging real-life wedding singers from all around the country to apply for the role. The Wedding Singer – the Musical Comedy features music from Matthew Sklar (Elf the Musical) with the book by Chad Beguelin and Tim Herlihy (Herlihy is also responsible for writing The Wedding Singer film as well as Happy Gilmore and Billy Maddison).

The Melbourne production opens June 19 with tickets on sale Thursday, March 5.

