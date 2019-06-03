There’s a giant, phallic swan chilling out in Fitzroy right now and here’s why

If you’ve walked down Georges Street in Fitzroy recently you might have noticed a rather phallic inflatable bird hanging outside number 93. The eternally quirky Melbourne-born shop Third Drawer Down has collaborated with artist David Shrigley for a pop-up takeover of the brand’s Fitzroy store.

Photograph: Supplied

You’re probably familiar with Shrigley’s scribbly, irreverent works if not his name. The British artist has been practicing since the '90s, creating playful, frankly absurd drawings, paintings and sculptures. He’s teamed up with Third Drawer Down to create an exclusive range of weird and witty gifts and homewares.

The oversized and nonchalant stick-figure swan currently nesting outside Third Drawer Down is based off a resin sculpture that proved too popular to hold down. The official name for the blank-faced water fowl is “ridiculous swan thing”, and you can score your own (albeit much smaller) from Third Drawer Down until the end of the Shrigley pop-up.

Photograph: Supplied

The ridiculous swan thing can be purchased as an inflatable (in white or black), as a stress toy or as a keychain. The Shrigley collection also includes T-shirts, tote bags, magnets, mugs, socks and other gifts. Keep in mind the Shrigley swag is only available during the pop-up, so you’ve got until June 16 to check it out.