Prahran Market now has a pop-up mortadella sandwich bar

Mortadella: it's a divisive sandwich meat for some, and for others it's a delicious, savoury snack that shines brightest stuffed into good bread, possibly with tomato sauce (don't @ us). The tasty cold cut now has its own pop-up sandwich bar on the deli arcade side of Prahran Market, by the folks from Q Le Baker. They are slicing and stuffing their own sourdough ciabatta with Gary’s Quality Meats mortadella, Pepe Saya butter and Q homemade pickles. Each sandwich is made on the spot for $12.

You'll find the sub-specific pop-up at Prahran Market on every weekend in May.

Photograph: Supplied

