There’s now a Twitter account that shares when Dan Andrews will talk every day

The people of Victoria have come to know premier Dan Andrews’ press conferences as a daily occurrence during the lockdowns. Andrews has now surpassed 100 consecutive press conferences but the one thing that gets our goat is that they’re never at the same time every day. One day it’s an 11am presser. The next, it’s a 12.30pm presser. Don’t even get me started on weekend times.

Thankfully, a kind soul is here to aid the people of Melbourne in the form of a Twitter account. @WhatTimeDan tweets the time for Dan’s daily press conferences. The account notifies everyone as soon as the time is announced to the media – and they even announce daily weather predictions and fun facts about the day.

You’re welcome, Melbourne.

Miss Melbourne? Watch this short clip of quintessential Melbourne sounds and reminisce.

