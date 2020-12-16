These 30 Melbourne bars are doing half-priced food and drinks all January

Head into the venues every day between 5pm and 6pm to take advantage of the happy hour prices

Many look to the start of a new year to kick off a health cleanse. If this is you, I'm afraid you've come to the wrong page, my celery-chomping friend, because this story is all about how 30 Melbourne pubs and bars are starting 2021 by offering half-price discounts on all food and drink orders this January.

The Happiest Hour in Melbourne is a promotion by 30 Melbourne bars to help locals (and visitors!) return to their favourite watering holes with friends and family. Every day from January 1 to 31, these bars will be offering 50 per cent off all their food and drink bills between 5pm and 6pm. We've done the maths and worked out that the offer means you can score $13 parmas at the Impy and $9 signature cocktails at State of Grace's rooftop bar. You're welcome.

The participating bars include Albert Park Lake Club, Auburn Hotel, Beer DeLuxe Fed Square, Beer DeLuxe Hawthorn, College Lawn Hotel, European Bier Café, Fargo and Co, Golden Gate Hotel, Harlow, Hopscotch, Imperial Bourke Street, Imperial South Yarra, Middle Park Hotel, Newmarket Hotel, O’Connell’s Hotel, Perseverance, Prince Alfred Hotel, State of Grace, Studley Park Boathouse, The Crafty Squire, The Duke of Wellington, The Exchange Hotel, The Hawthorn Hotel, The Local, The Provincial, The Smith, The Station Hotel, The Vincent, The Wharf Hotel, and Trinket.

The half-priced offer is available to guests as many times as they wish throughout January, so long as they order through either the Australian Venue Co (AVC) app or MrYum Order at Table service when dining in.