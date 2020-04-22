These cute fairy penguins were snapped hugging in St Kilda

Here’s another one for the I-didn’t-want-to-cry-today-but-might-as-well bank. An image of two hugging penguins looking at the Melbourne skyline has emerged online this week.

The image, taken by photographer Tobias Baumhaertner, shows two fairy penguins standing on the rocks at St Kilda Beach and staring off into the distance. One fairy penguin has even popped a flipper around the other, adding to the cuteness factor.

The photos were taken over a year ago, but Baumhaertner decided to share them as a reflection on the current situation we’ve found ourselves in.

“During times like this the truly lucky ones are those that can be with the person/people they love most,” said Baumhaertner on Instagram.

The photographer says the two penguins were standing like this for hours watching the skyline and the ocean. “A volunteer approached me and told me that the white one was an elderly lady who had lost her partner and apparently so did the younger male to the left,” he wrote in the caption. “Since then they meet regularly comforting each other and standing together for hours watching the dancing lights of the nearby city.”

I’m not crying, you’re crying!

Stay strong out there, Melbourne.

