Think Melbourne is the best city in the world? Prove it

By Rebecca Russo Posted: Wednesday February 12 2020, 2:50pm

Time Out City Index Melbourne illustration 2020
Illustration: Time Out

From London to Los Angeles, Tel Aviv to Toyko and Mexico City to Melbourne, Time Out has always celebrated the magic of cities. Now, as we’ve grown to 315 cities in the world, we want to work out how that magic happens. 

The 2020 Time Out Index is our investigation into what it’s like living in a city today. We want to discover what makes a city great, how city-dwellers feel about their hometown and if St Kilda is still the most overrated suburb in Melbourne

This is your chance to tell us about your life in Melbourne. What do you love about living here? What frustrates you? Is it affordable? Is it a slog? And where are the best places for dancing all night or finding great food? We want to know what you think! 

Take a few minutes to complete the Time Out Index survey. It’s completely anonymous, so be honest! Once you’re done, we’ll reveal which city in the world you should live in. Is it Melbourne? New York? Berlin? You’ll have to do the quiz to find out.

Click here to open the survey in a new window.

Staff writer
By Rebecca Russo 298 Posts

Rebecca Russo is the Editor of Time Out Melbourne and joined Time Out in 2017.

She's a born and bred Melburnian who likes film, travelling and the great outdoors. In addition to her work at Time Out, Rebecca has written for Junkee, AWOL, The Cusp, Fashion Journal, Faster Louder and Tone Deaf, and spent her uni days volunteering for youth radio stations. Her words have appeared in print, online and in the sky! Just kidding, that skywriter paraphrased her to shit.

Reach her at rebecca.russo@timeout.com or connect with her on Instagram @beckrusso.