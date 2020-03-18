This Chapel Street restaurant is offering drive-through gnocchi

Like many other Melbourne restaurants, Windsor’s Lover has thought outside the box during this COVID-19 pandemic to keep the venue afloat.

While it remains possible to do so, Lover is offering delivery and drive-through options for some of its menu items. There’s croquettes, oysters, pizza pockets and more, but what we’re most excited about is the gnocchi. Lover is offering six different types of gnocchi including a lamb ragu gnocchi, blue cheese gnocchi, pumpkin gnocchi and a “Nonna style” meatball gnocchi.

The team is also hoping to sell pre-bottled cocktails called Quarantinis (hehehe) and a selection of Australian wines, but this has to be cleared by licensing first. Stay tuned.

You can order your gnocchi online or over the phone. For pick up, you’re invited to pull up in the street alongside the restaurant and the Lover team will drop it off to your car.

Head to Lover’s website for more info or give them a call on 03 9510 6655.