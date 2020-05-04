This drone-shot video shows a breathtaking aerial view of an empty St Kilda

We've never seen it quite this quiet.

St Kilda is one of a kind, there’s no denying it. On any given night you’d usually find a cavalcade of characters enjoying themselves along St Kilda Pier, wandering around Acland Street or lining up outside the lovely Palais Theatre. But, for obvious reasons, things have been a little quieter lately.

Melbourne photographer Grant McCall decided to capture his local neighbourhood during current lockdowns. “During [this time] my neighbourhood has, at times, felt sad and silent, but also calm and hopeful. I wanted to try to document that.”

Take a look at the video below.

