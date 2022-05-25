The beachfront resort is situated on the picturesque Denarau Island and features a championship golf course, five restaurants, tennis courts and more

After a pandemic-induced hiatus, Sheraton has reopened its premier Fiji resort with a $48 million upgrade. Previously named 'Sheraton Fiji Resort', the new Sheraton Fiji Golf & Beach Resort is the country's only integrated five-star resort complex.

The resort offers 300 rooms, with a choice of oceanfront or garden views and private balconies or patios. And if you get bored of staring at turquoise ocean views? There's a championship 18-hole golf course on site, as well as five restaurants, five bars, four swimming pools, tennis courts, a fitness centre, a spa and private beach.

"The reopening of the Sheraton Fiji Golf & Beach Resort brings a truly world-class setting, service and scale of hospitality to Fiji,” said Neeraj Chadha, multi-property vice president Fiji and Samoa, Mariott International, and general manager of Westin & Sheraton Resorts. "From casually curated, to exceptional and refined experiences, the Sheraton team elevates local spirit to leave the best possible lasting memories. Like the people of Fiji, the Sheraton Fiji Golf & Beach Resort has a warm and generous community spirit, sharing the Fijian culture traditions, skills and heritage with all those who visit.”

The new onsite restaurants are a particular drawcard: Tatavu Grill and Bar Restaurant embraces the essence of Fiji, featuring artisan cocktails and coastal flavours fresh from Fiji’s first multi-level bespoke vertical open grill; Island 619 offers culinary showmanship through open kitchen demonstrations, freshness and variety of local and international inspired cuisine; 28g brings tropical coffee expertise in a layered café experience – with high tea and cold-drip tasting sessions in the day and Espresso Martinis after dark.

Sheraton Fiji Golf & Beach Resort will also launch a range of activities and performances, including a pop-up night market, 'Feet in Sand' ritual, local artisans and vendors, rotating art installations, light shows, live music and more.

