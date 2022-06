Housed in the old Italian Romanesque bones of Melbourne’s heritage-listed Equity Chambers, Hilton Melbourne Little Queen Street has a 16-level tower attached to its hip boasting views of nearby law firms and the Supreme Court to guests who stay.

When we visited, there were times when the hotel appeared to be like a scene out of a Stephen King novel, not owing to any gore or horror, but the ghostly nature of a near-empty hotel with a skeleton team of staff floating throughout the venue. That being said, it is nice to have your every beck and call answered. The restaurant in the grand hall, Luci, is helmed by head chef Sam Moore (Pier Rose Bay, Becasse, No.35 at Sofitel Melbourne) and promises Italian-inspired dishes in a setting not dissimilar to a colonial, Great Gatsby-esque hotel you might spot overseas. There’s nothing quite like this in Melbourne. Attention to detail is the name of the game at the Hilton’s latest instalment, and we think it’s off to a very promising start.

Time Out tip: At the front entrance of the hotel, you'll find the Douglas Club, a 1930s-themed speakeasy bar. If you love old-world cocktails done incredibly well, you'd be remiss not to take some time during your stay for a drink and a chat with Gee Shanmugam, the brains behind the menu.