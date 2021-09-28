Find the venn diagram where you and your mate intersect with this new website

We have certainly become acquainted with the five-kilometre radius around our homes, as Melburnians have been stuck in their 5km bubbles since lockdown 6.0 began. But once 80 per cent of Victorians had received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine on September 28, Melbourne is now restricted to 15km bubbles.

Having a limited amount of space to travel within meant we were all hankering to know where our bubbles intersected with friends. And while Melbourne experiences ebbs and flows of restrictions, it's always handy to know where you can meet up with your mates.

The Covid Lockdown Overlap Finder website helps you find where you can meet up with friends for exercise or outdoor recreation. It’s super easy to use – just input your suburb and the suburb of your pal and find where you can meet up within a 15km bubble.

If you need a little reminder about the rules right now, read this handy explainer.