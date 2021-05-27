This handy website shows where you and your friend’s 5km bubbles overlap

Find the venn diagram where you and your mate intersect with this new website

Do you remember when Melburnians were intimately familiar with the five-kilometre radius from our homes? We then of course moved to bigger bubbles – 25km radius bubbles, to be exact. Whether 5km or 25km, having a limited amount of space to travel within meant we were all hankering to know where our bubbles intersected with friends. And while Melbourne experiences ebbs and flows of restrictions, it's always handy to know where you can meet up with your mates.

The Covid Lockdown Overlap Finder website helps you find where you can meet up with friends for exercise or outdoor recreation. It’s super easy to use – just input your suburb and the suburb of your pal and find where you can meet up within a 5km bubble.

If you need a little reminder about the rules right now, read this handy explainer.