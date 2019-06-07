Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Melbourne icon-chevron-right This Italian joint is serving bottomless house-made pasta every day this June
This Italian joint is serving bottomless house-made pasta every day this June

By Nicola Dowse Posted: Friday June 7 2019, 11:42am

How long is a piece of spaghetti? At Fatto Cantina, it’s endless. To assist your carb-loading efforts this winter the Southbank restaurant (it’s located at the Arts Centre) is offering bottomless bowls of pasta.

From 7.30pm on weekdays (and noon on weekends) Fatto is serving endless quantities of four different pasta dishes. Diners can choose from bottomless quantities of orecchiette with broccoli, anchovies, chilli and garlic; tagliatelle with red wine-braised beef shin; rigatoni all'amatriciana and spaghettini aglio e olio (it’s basically garlic bread spaghettini).

Plus, Fatto makes its pasta in-house daily, so your bottomless feast will also be a quality feast. The bottomless pasta is available every day during June and costs $30 per person.

