This limited-edition Halloween sundae is topped with real insects

Madame Spaghetti already has a reputation for dishing out unconventional desserts. As its name suggests, the quirky Port Melbourne gelateria serves spaghettified gelato by itself and on top of waffles.

But this year for Halloween the gelateria is really outdoing itself, serving a spooky limited-edition spaghetti gelato dessert topped with *theremin plays* real, edible insects.

Photograph: Supplied

The Spaghetti-Kins dessert consists of noodles of spice-infused pumpkin gelato finished with cinnamon-flavoured mealworms. The creepy crawly dessert sits inside of a cute pumpkin and is finished with dry ice and a spider ornament (the spider is, thankfully, plastic).

The bugs are completely safe to eat, having been farmed and processed specifically for eating and are a great source of protein. Keep in mind if you have a shellfish allergy you might have a similar reaction to the insects.

If you’ve got the stomach to try the Spaghetti-Kins, pop into Madame Spaghetti in Port Melbourne between Friday, October 25 and Sunday, November 3.