This Melbourne business is delivering Mexican tamales to your door

You can get just about anything delivered to your house these days – including fresh, authentic Mexican tamales.

Melbourne business Más Tamales has begun delivering authentic Mexican tamales to homes around Melbourne. These are home-style tamales made with organic corn, traditional fillings like carnitas (pork) and champiñones (mushroom) and salsa. They come wrapped in corn husks – all you need to do is heat them up using the handy cooking guide on the website and enjoy.

Más Tamales is offering free local delivery on Fridays to northside suburbs. However, if you live further out, there is a minimum spend. Check out the website for more info and to order.

