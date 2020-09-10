MelbourneChange city
Mas Tamales pork tamales
Photograph: Supplied

This Melbourne business is delivering Mexican tamales to your door

And they’re delivering for free to northside suburbs

By
Rebecca Russo
You can get just about anything delivered to your house these days – including fresh, authentic Mexican tamales.

Melbourne business Más Tamales has begun delivering authentic Mexican tamales to homes around Melbourne. These are home-style tamales made with organic corn, traditional fillings like carnitas (pork) and champiñones (mushroom) and salsa. They come wrapped in corn husks – all you need to do is heat them up using the handy cooking guide on the website and enjoy.

Más Tamales is offering free local delivery on Fridays to northside suburbs. However, if you live further out, there is a minimum spend. Check out the website for more info and to order.

Time Out Love Local campaign logo

Time Out’s Love Local campaign is supporting local food, drink and culture businesses in Melbourne. Find out how you can help save the places that make our city great.

