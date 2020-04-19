This Melbourne ceramics studio is delivering at-home pottery kits

If Netflix isn’t really appeasing you and you’ve run out of yeast for baking, might we suggest a new hobby? Melbourne ceramic studio Céramiques (located in Elsternwick and Camberwell) is helping Melburnians stay entertained with its own at-home clay and tool kit.

You’ll receive ten kilos of hand-building clay and all the tools you’ll need to work it from home. The Céramiques team have also set up a “clay time” Instagram account with short tutorials on building from home. Packs cost $65 with free delivery across Victoria. If you’re outside Vic, there’s an additional fee for delivery.

Once you’ve built your item, the Céramiques team will also try and help you get it fired in their kiln with a pick-up and drop-off service.

Head on over to the Céramiques website to purchase your pack and check out the team’s Instagram account for pottery inspo.