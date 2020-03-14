This Melbourne cheese shop has an excess of cheese following COVID-19 event cancellations

Dromana cheese shop BoatShed Cheese has put a call out to Melburnians to purchase its cheese stock this week. Following the cancellation of numerous Melbourne events (including cheese festival Fromage a Trois) after coronavirus advice from the federal government, BoatShed now needs to offload a huge amount of cheese.

The cheese shop, which is located down on the Mornington Peninsula, will be selling four cheeses for the price of three from Monday, March 16 until Friday, March 20. The venue is located at 3/10 Thomson Terrace in Dromana and it's open weekdays from 9am until 3pm. BoatShed is also offering home delivery of your cheese order if you live on the Mornington Peninsula.

Head to the Boatshed's website to check out the range on offer and make sure all this beautiful hand made cheese doesn't go to waste. There's hand-shaped black pearl, nutty Chelsea blue, firm horizon goat's cheese, pure goat curd, lightly smoked cheddar and heaps more on offer.