Andrew McClelland dancing from Mr McClelland Finishing School
Photograph: Supplied/Jim Lee

This Melbourne DJ is offering free daily dance sessions every lunchtime

Switch up your WFH routine with a dance break

By Rebecca Russo Posted: Monday October 5 2020, 11:51am
Sometimes the best medicine for several months spent working from home/living through lockdown is to have a spontaneous dance break in the middle of the day. Now, a Melbourne DJ is helping you do just that.

Lunchtunes is hosted by comedian, DJ and the most enthusiastic dancer you’ll ever meet, Andrew McClelland (who, not to brag, was Cher’s support act on her recent Australian/New Zealand tour). McClelland was the founding DJ of Melbourne’s long-running club night, Mr McClelland’s Finishing School, which has had stints at Bella Union, the Gaso, and during Covid, online

In the immortal words of one Taylor Alison Swift, “I shake it off”. So shake off those woes and tune in to this daily dance break. It all goes down on Twitch, from 1 to 2pm AEST, Tuesday to Friday. The stream is free, but you can support McClelland by donating tips during the stream.

