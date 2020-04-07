This Melbourne studio is livestreaming daily Pilates, barre, cardio and yoga classes

Miss your regular barre, Pilates, HIIT or yoga classes? Good news. Melbourne exercise studio S3 has decided to head online so you can do all those classes from the comfort of your own home.

For $20 a week, you can gain access to an unlimited number of classes from the Melbourne studio. Up to five classes are streaming a day and there are barre, mat Pilates, dance cardio, fitness/HIIT, dynamic mat and yoga classes available.

You can either join the classes on a livestream, or you can jump online and watch them at a later date. All classes are saved and are available on the website’s virtual studio portal. One-off classes are also available for $5 per class.

The studio is also offering frontline healthcare workers access to classes for free. If you’re a doctor, nurse, pharmacist, paramedic or similar, email rea@s3.world to register your interest and you’ll be given a pass once your credentials are verified.

Head to S3's website for more info.