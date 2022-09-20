Melburnians, set your alarms: for one day only, Veneziano Coffee Roasters is giving away hundreds of free coffees. Yes, you heard that right – free coffee! To celebrate its 20 years of involvement in Australia's speciality coffee scene, co-founders Rocky Veneziano and Craig Dickson have generously extended their celebrations to include their customers with free coffees up for grabs.

Veneziano Coffee Roasters has been a prominent player in the innovation and progress of speciality coffee in Australia since it was founded, and was one of the first large-scale Australian coffee roasters to move to be carbon-neutral. It has become a successful Australian coffee brand serving more than 1000 restaurants and cafés across the country, as well as having opened four Veneziano-owned cafés across Melbourne, Sydney, Adelaide and Brisbane.

The free cuppa deal is only available tomorrow on Wednesday, September 21 between the hours of 7am and 4pm, so be sure to get down to Veneziano Coffee Roasters in Richmond to take advantage of it. And be sure to get in early, because we get the sense you won't be the only one keen on a free cuppa.

