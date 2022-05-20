The abundance of choice when it comes to breakfast options in our city can be both a blessing and a curse – so let us help you

Aaah, breakfast – the sweet (or savoury) reward for getting out of bed after snoozing your alarm a few too many times. It's a platform of endless possibilities: a catch up with an old friend, a breaky date, a wholesome family outing or even a hangover cure on a Sunday morning.

We take the ritual of breakfast very seriously in our city, with the Melbourne cafe scene developing a cult-like following over the years. Like an unspoken collective mission, Melbournians are always on the hunt to find a really good one. We know that, when there is an endless list of other cafes always waiting for us to try, overcooked eggs and soggy toast just won’t cut it.

So, these are the places worth making time for, worth lining up for, and worth spending your hard-earned cash on. These are the cafes you’d be proud to show off to a condescending Sydney friend who just doesn’t get the Melbourne breakfast obsession – or where to take your mum when she complains that you could have just made the toast at home yourself.

