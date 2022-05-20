It’s the attention to detail, quality produce and highly considered seasonally rotating menu that makes this cosy Carlton North cafe stand out from the pack. Behind an unassuming blue façade on Rathdowne St, Florian is humbly bringing breakfast back to its roots.
What elevates the breakfast at Florian is the obvious care taken with each ingredient on the plate. The gravlax dish is an old faithful that rightly holds a permanent spot on the menu. What looks like a simple dish, proves to be a masterpiece of balance and refinement. Glossy, thickly sliced gravlax. Toast that is, without sounding trite, perfectly toasted. A luxurious jammy egg. Pillowy light ricotta. All rounded out, like the final piece of the puzzle, with crunchy, peppery radishes and a few sprigs of tarragon. While the menu is not huge, it is still difficult to choose just one - but you really can’t go wrong at Florian.
Best for: a place to indulge in a wholesome, slow-paced morning, with guaranteed great food, attentive and friendly service, and a side of interesting people watching.
Eat this: whatever seasonal speciality catches your eye.
Perks: an unmissable pastry (from @austrobakery), which makes for the perfect breakfast entrée or breakfast dessert (or both). The cinnamon and dark chocolate bun is an oversized scroll of golden goodness, studded with chocolate pieces and generously rolled in sugar and spice, that really is all things nice.