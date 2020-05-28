This Victorian animal shelter has launched a cat video channel, and it's mesmerising

Stuck at home with an internet connection and no bosses looking over your shoulder? Take a little break and enjoy the internet's true purpose: watching cat videos.

The Cat Protection Society of Victoria is here to facilitate your pro-cat-stination with adorable videos of felines on its 'Furever@Home' platform. The animal shelter is also asking cat owners to upload videos of their own showcasing their housebound iso-buddies.

More than 50 videos have already been uploaded, and it's easy to add your own and make your cat a star. Don't have a cat? The Cat Protection Society has dozens of cats, kittens and senior moggies in need of forever homes. Adoptions are available by appointment only.

Want to see some pretty cool animals face to face? Melbourne's zoos and wildlife parks are reopening.

