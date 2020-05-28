This Victorian animal shelter has launched a cat video channel, and it's mesmerising
What could be better than cat videos?
Stuck at home with an internet connection and no bosses looking over your shoulder? Take a little break and enjoy the internet's true purpose: watching cat videos.
The Cat Protection Society of Victoria is here to facilitate your pro-cat-stination with adorable videos of felines on its 'Furever@Home' platform. The animal shelter is also asking cat owners to upload videos of their own showcasing their housebound iso-buddies.
More than 50 videos have already been uploaded, and it's easy to add your own and make your cat a star. Don't have a cat? The Cat Protection Society has dozens of cats, kittens and senior moggies in need of forever homes. Adoptions are available by appointment only.