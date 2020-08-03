This website will show you exactly how far 5km is from your home

In case you didn't hear the news, Melburnians must now shop and exercise within 5km from their home. While many of us have already been incidentally adhering to this restriction, many more of us are questioning just how far 5km is from our homes.

However, where there's a web connection, there's a way. KM From Home is a website created by developer Dave Bolger when movement restrictions were introduced in his home country of Ireland back in March. While Ireland's travel restrictions have since eased, the opposite is true in Melbourne. Luckily, KM From Home works across the world, meaning you can use the simple tool to work out exactly how far 5km is from your home.

All you have to do is type in your address (or let the website automatically see your device location) and the site will show you exactly how far 5km is in all directions. You can also change the radius to work out how far 1km, 2km, 10km or 20km is from your home (try the 1km option – it will make you glad of how far 5km actually is). Try the tool for yourself here.

Melburnians are not allowed to travel further than 5km for exercise or shopping. Only one person from each household can go shopping per day, and a maximum of two people can exercise together for a maximum of one hour per day.

