This wild Tasmanian island needs to be on your radar

Tasmania’s really having a moment right now. What with the plethora of cool locations, award-winning eateries and hot-to-trot festivals, it seems like everyone is singing the praises of our neighbouring isle.

And while Hobart and Launceston are great, there’s something to be said about exploring outside the big cities. Specifically, the tiny islands that surround Tasmania, including Flinders Island.

Photograph: Rob Mulally/Tourism Tasmania

Flinders Island is that little speck on Tassie’s north-eastern coastline, on the opposite side of the Bass Strait to King Island. Flinders might not be as popular as King (known for its cheese and its golfing), but it’s bigger, wilder and more rugged. Think untouched national parks, private beaches, crazy good seafood and plenty of local characters eager to show you their beautiful backyard.

Recently, Flinders Island got a big plus – a curated dining destination in the Flinders Wharf. It’s a licensed café and restaurant showcasing the best and freshest produce from the island. In the coming weeks, guest chefs like Agrarian Kitchen’s Ali Currey-Voumard (May 31–Jun 2) and Garagistes' Luke Burgess (Jul 5–7) are taking over the kitchen to deliver menus that are directly inspired by the local landscape.

Photograph: Natasha Mulhall

But it’s not just good food and fine wine that’s going on at the Flinders Wharf. There’s also a bunch of local businesses running inside these walls, including the zero-waste new Furneaux Distillery, Flinders Skin and Spa, Unique Charters, Flinders Island Aviation and accommodation provider Quoin Flinders Island. Up on the mezzanine level, there’s a private dining room plus a number of hot desks that can be booked in advance.

You can also pick up locally sourced goods from the retail outlet and providore shop (think whisky, body and spa products and more) plus you can spy a live crayfish tank and a working beehive in the wall. You can even bring your own jar and fill it with fresh honey, straight from the hive.

Photograph: Natasha Mulhall

Flinders Island can be reached via a 35-minute flight from Launceston or a one-hour flight from Essendon Airport in Melbourne operated by Sharp Airlines. Read more about the Flinders Wharf here.

The writer flew to Flinders Island as a guest of Flinders Wharf.