This Yarra Valley shiraz was named the best in Australia

The best shiraz in Australia is on our doorstep, according to the Royal Agricultural Society of Victoria.

Family-owned winery Tokar Estate's 2017 shiraz has been named the best in Australia at the Royal Melbourne Wine Awards. Tokar Estate has been in the Yarra Valley since 1995, when Leon and Rita Tokar bought the property. It was originally envisioned as a hobby farm, but by 1999 they had planted more than 12 hectares of vines. Their son, Daniel Tokar, has now taken over the winemaking duties.

The wine was awarded the RMWA's Trevor Mast Trophy for Best Shiraz, which is named after the longtime winemaker at Mount Langi Ghiran winery.

Tokar Estate is in the Yarra Valley's "golden mile", on Maddens Lane in Coldstream. It's an easy drive from Melbourne, so there's no real excuse not to hop in the car and try it for yourself.

While you're there, you might as well check out our favourite Yarra Valley wineries. Or leave the car at home (bonus: no deso!) and take a bus tour to the valley.