The best wineries in the Yarra Valley

Visit these cellar doors in the Yarra Valley, and make sure you buy some wine to take home

There's a reason the Yarra Valley is one of the most visited wine regions in the world. It's only an hour from Melbourne, making it the perfect day trip or weekend away. The region specialises in chardonnay and pinot noir grapes, which also happen to make perfect sparkling wine. But if you know where to look, you'll also find less common varietals, like nebbiolo, savagnin and chenin blanc.

There are 160 wineries to try in the region, from tiny mum-and-pop operations to giant foreign-owned behemoths. Don't know where to start? These are our favourite wineries in the Yarra Valley right now.

