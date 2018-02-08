Thornbury is getting a gorgeous new Art Nouveau cinema

As if it weren't enough to be near the stately Art Deco Palace Westgarth, Thornbury is getting a beautiful new cinema of its very own. A 1919 motor garage is being transformed into the Thornbury Picture House, a 57-seat cinema and bar at 802 High Street, Thornbury.

The cinema is the brainchild of film producer Gus Berger, who was most recently responsible for the revival of the George Cinema in St Kilda as an independent cinema in 2013. The revival lasted just six months, and Berger has been looking for a new venue for his passion for independent film since.

The Thornbury Picture House will be a destination for independent, documentary, cult classic and Australian films that might not get a wide release. The cinema will also be home to Berger's short film festival, Red Hot Shorts, which has been held at ACMI for more than 10 years. Berger also wants to create a northside film festival to be held at the cinema.

The bar will focus on Australian tipples, including Four Pillars Gin, Australian White Light Vodka and Starward Whisky.

The cinema will open in March, and tickets can be purchased at Thornbury Picture House's website. Tickets will be between $12 and $18.50.

