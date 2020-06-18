Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Melbourne icon-chevron-right Thornbury Picture House is reopening with a stack of mini film festivals
It's hosting tributes to the Phoenix brothers and Studio Ghibli

By Nicola Dowse Posted: Thursday June 18 2020, 5:04pm
Look, we realise you’ve had plenty of time to watch movies at home but it’s just not the same as being in cinema. As cinemas reopen but many new releases remain delayed, Melbourne movie theatres are enticing back film fans with novel experiences.

Thornbury Picture House, for example, is reopening the cinema with a packed line-up of mini film festivals. These festivals include Phoenix Rising (films showcasing River and Joaquin Phoenix), Bloody Winter (a horror fest) and Ghibli Season (a five-film Studio Ghibli tribute, featuring hits like Kiki’s Delivery Service and Howl’s Moving Castle).

There will also be a selected number of recent releases like The Assistant and Hearts and Bones, plus films that had their seasons cut short due to shutdowns, such as In My Blood It RunsHoneyland and The Current War. Other films getting a run include the 40th-year release of The Shining, the director’s cut of Midsommar (it’s extra scary, we hear) and Baraka, which will be played on (re)opening night.

Thornbury Picture House reopens on Thursday, June 25, with tickets for sessions available from Friday, June 19. Visit the website for more info.

Here's everything that you need to know about restrictions in Victoria.

