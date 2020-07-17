Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Melbourne icon-chevron-right Those in need can pick up free pet food at this drive-through pet food pantry
Second Chance Animal Rescue
Photograph: Second Chance Animal Rescue Second Chance Animal Rescue

Those in need can pick up free pet food at this drive-through pet food pantry

Animals doing it tough can get what they need

By Cassidy Knowlton Posted: Friday July 17 2020, 2:13pm
Advertising

Lockdown is tough for everyone, and some Melburnians are struggling to put food on the table – and in their pet's bowl. Second Chance Animal Rescue is running a drive-through pet food pantry to make sure all the puppers and moggies in Melbourne get through this difficult time. 

The pantry will run on Tuesday, June 21 (8.30-11am) and Saturday, June 25 (9am-noon) at the shelter at 23 Grasslands Avenue, Craigieburn. Staff will be wearing full protective equipment and will bring whatever pet food you need to your car. Please wear a mask. 

The shelter is also running kerbside vet appointments, so if your animal needs some TLC you can get care without getting out of your car. 

You can make a tax-deductible donation to the shelter to help support initiatives like the pet food pantry. 

Need more pet content? This animal shelter has launched a platform for sharing cat videos. You're welcome, and sorry to your boss.

Time Out Love Local campaign logo

Time Out’s Love Local campaign is supporting local food, drink and culture businesses in Melbourne. Find out how you can help save the places that make our city great.

Share the story
Latest news
    More news
    Advertising