Get ready for not one but three babies next year

Melbourne, prepare yourself for a huge baby boom. And we mean huge. Three of Melbourne Zoo's Asian elephants, Mali, Dokkoon and Num Oi, are all pregnant. And if you thought nine months of pregnancy was uncomfortable, spare a thought for elephants, which are pregnant for a full 22 months before giving birth.

Mali, Dokkoon and Num Oi are due to give birth at the end of next year at Melbourne Zoo, and their calves will be half-siblings, as all three are pregnant by Luk Chai, the first elephant ever to be born at Sydney's Taronga Zoo. Luk Chai arrived at Melbourne Zoo in December 2020.

“Having three elephant calves growing up together is ideal for their social development, as a closely bonded herd is so important for elephants' welfare," says Melbourne Zoo Trail of the Elephants life sciences manager Erin Gardiner "This will further strengthen the already wonderful bonds within our elephant herd.”

Photograph: Melbourne Zoo An ultrasound for one of the elephant calves

Although the babies will be born at Melbourne Zoo, they won't stay there for long, as Melbourne Zoo's entire herd of elephants will be moved to Werribee Open Range Zoo in 2024 when an $84 million extension of their habitat is finished.

You can visit the new calves next year and come see proud mamas right now. Now is a particularly good time to visit the zoo, as kids under 16 are free on weekends, school holidays and public holidays.

Want more cuties in your life? Here's where to see cute animals in Melbourne.