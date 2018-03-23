Three things to do in the dark this Earth Hour

Do your bit for Mother Earth this weekend by switching off for Earth Hour. Since the first Earth Hour in Sydney more than a decade ago, more than 7,000 different cities have participated in the global conservation movement by switching off their lights for one hour.

You can participate in Earth Hour too this year by switching off your lights between 8.30pm and 9.30pm this Saturday March 24. That doesn’t mean you need to sit around in the dark for an hour – make the most of the switch off with these Earth Hour events.

Ride On Cinema

Where: The Beacon, Elwood

When 8-10pm

Even with the lights out you can still catch a movie thanks to a little pedal power. Ride On Cinema will be screening a surprise movie during Earth Hour, which will be powered by audience members taking turns on a bike. The free movie night will also have raw food treats, pedal-powered smoothies and the chance to win a new bike.

Platypus spotting for Earth Hour

Where: your local river or lake

When: Dawn and dusk are the best platypus spotting times

The world’s only aquatic monotreme, the platypus is under threat from climate change, so this year Earth Hour wants you out to look for them. It’s currently optimum platypus season (all the baby platypuses have just left their nests), so the odds are in your favour. Head to your closest water hole to try your luck – if you do spot one, let scientists know with the platypus spot website.

Eat dinner by candlelight

Where: Platform 270

When: 7-10pm

We’re all for dining in the dark, but if you’d prefer to see your food this Earth Hour then book in at Platform 270 at DoubleTree by Hilton. To mark the occasion the restaurant will be swapping lamps for candles for a romantic (and eco-friendly) Earth Hour dinner with live acoustic music from Deniz Dena Kaplan. Entry is free, but normal menu prices apply.