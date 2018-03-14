Do good and eat well at Stomping Ground Beer Hall

Scarf is a social enterprise that mentors and educates young people from migrant backgrounds by giving them hands-on hospitality experience. This teaches them the skills and confidence to break out on their own and gain meaningful and ongoing employment at reputable venues such as Garden State Hotel, Top Paddock, The Sofitel and Two Birds Brewing.

As part of this mentorship program, Scarf has announced a new season of dinners at Stomping Ground Beer Hall, where $45 buys you a two-course dinner with dishes like grilled Cone Bay barramundi with fennel and burnt butter or a wild mushroom and pearl barley risotto.

This season will run from March 20 to May 15, and bookings are essential via the website. If you're unable to make it to one of the dinners, you can also donate directly to Scarf.

