Ever wonder how Time Out Melbourne's former food editor Jess Ho knew so much about our city's food scene? It's because they've worked in all aspects of the industry, ultimately owning one of Melbourne's favourite wine bars, Smalls.

But it's not always rosy behind the scenes, and Jess's new memoir pulls back the curtain on some of the less-than-savoury elements of hospo: greed, ego, sexual harassment, exploitation and cultural appropriation among them. Raised by Wolves is Jess's memoir of growing up Cantonese in Melbourne's outer suburbs and their journey to becoming one of the most influential names in Australia's food scene. Like all of Jess's writing, it's at times brutal, poignant, acerbic and hilarious, and we're pretty sure you'll laugh, rage and definitely learn something.

Where can you buy Jess's book? Why, at one of Melbourne's best bookshops, of course.