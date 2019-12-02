Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Melbourne icon-chevron-right Tokyo Tina has added crickets to its menu
Tokyo Tina has added crickets to its menu

By Jess Ho Posted: Monday December 2 2019, 12:03pm

Tokyo Tina crickets
Photograph: Karina Patten

Those crazy folk at Tokyo Tina are looking at sustainable protein sources, and instead of serving up overly processed soy and wheat-based products, have decided to bite the bullet and serve crickets. Crickets are, after all, in abundance and can be eaten whole, meaning there is no waste left over to produce carbon in the atmosphere. 

For a mere $8, you'll receive a bowl of fried crickets with almonds covered in a house-made togarashi made of sesame, Japanese chillies, dried yuzu, nori and hemp. Not only is it moreish (trust us), but unlike a bowl of chips, will contain a healthy whack of fats and proteins that will pair perfectly with a beer.

Hey, don't knock it till you've tried it. Eat the problem, be part of the solution.

