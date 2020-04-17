Treat yourself to a gorgeous flower box and support local Melbourne florists

Flox Botanical does things a little differently to your average flower delivery service. For one, this Melbourne-based business is committed to zero waste, so it has committed to next day delivery so your flowers are always fresh. Secondly, it's taken the idea of at home DIY projects (so hot right now) to the next level by letting customers put their florist caps (flower crowns?) on and put together their own bunches.

Flox Botanical will ship you a flat-packed collection of seasonally fresh flowers sourced from local Melbourne flower growers and hand-deliver them to your doorstep (or the doorstep of someone who deserves a treat!)

Prices start at $39.95 per bunch. Get yours here.

