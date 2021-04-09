Melbourne
Nobu high tea
Photograph: Supplied

Try Nobu's high tea at home this Mother's Day

Lobster rolls, scones and desserts, oh my!

By Rushani Epa
High tea and Mother's Day go together like scones and cream, and acclaimed Japanese eatery Nobu has released its own take-home spin on the meal, just in time for the holiday.
Get it delivered straight to Mum's doorstep, or treat her to a schmancy experience in the park. The high tea will comfortably feed two and includes the likes of matcha scones with yuzu marmalade and nori butter, lobster rolls with mentaiko mayonnaise and a kinako-and -sesame chocolate ball. A bottle of Moët Chandon Brut Rosé NV is also available to purchase as an add-on. 

Orders must be placed by noon on Friday, May 7 ahead of Mother's Day on Sunday, May 9, and can be purchased online for $165 and can be delivered up to a 20km radius from Crown Melbourne. 

Rather treat your mum to a meal out? Here are the best high teas in Melbourne.

