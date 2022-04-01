So prepare to wake up feeling extra rested when your alarm goes off on Sunday

Yes, yes. Time is but a construct. However, in the great state of Victoria, it's also something we like to play around with twice a year.

Since October 2021, we've been treating ourselves to an extra hour of daylight at the end of each day – that's why it's still so light outside at 8pm. But come Sunday, April 3, those clocks go back and we are plunged into dusk around 7pm again.

But it's not all bad. When your work alarm goes off on Monday morning, expect to feel extra rested and rejuvenated because you've actually gained an hour of sleep. Oh, and you'll be able to walk your dog at 7am without needing a torch.

The end of daylight saving also means the Victorian timezone will synch up with Queensland. Other states turning back their clocks on Sunday include New South Wales, Victoria, South Australia, Tasmania and the Australian Capital Territory.