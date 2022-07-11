Melbourne
A display counter at a bakery.
Photograph: Graham Denholm

The best cafés in Melbourne

We've gathered the best spots for coffee and daytime dining in Melbourne

Written by
Time Out editors
Written by
Rushani Epa
Melbourne is a city that lives and breathes coffee – what started with the city's European migrant wave has now developed into a specialised field. And brunch – whether it's a green matcha-fuelled adventure or a classic stack of pancakes – is almost a competitive sport in a city with AM dining of this calibre. We scoured Melbourne to bring you a guide to the best of the best.

Looking for dessert that masquerades as breakfast? Check out the best doughnuts in Melbourne. Need an arvo meal? Try our pick of the best cheap lunch eats in the CBD.

Best cafés in Melbourne

Ima Project Café
Photograph: Graham Denholm

1. Ima Project Café

  • Restaurants
  • Cafés
  • Carlton

On a Carlton corner, Ima Project Café is breathing new life into smashed avo. Furikake (a mixture of sesame seeds, chopped seaweed, salt and sugar) and nori paste (processed seaweed boiled down with soy sauce) are usually sprinkled on rice, but Ima slathers crunchy sourdough with the nori paste and then sprinkles the furikake on top of avocado. Japanese twists on archetypal breakfast dishes can also be found in Ima’s miso-infused tomato baked eggs and the porridge drizzled with Mitarashi syrup, a traditional Japanese sauce made from soy sauce and sugar. Plus, the classic Japanese breakfast set of fish and rice is on the menu. 

Wild Life Bakery
Photograph: Graham Denholm

2. Wild Life Bakery

  • Restaurants
  • Brunswick East

Tearing into the crunchy, deep caramel crust of Wild Life Bakery's sourdough feels like holy communion with carbs. The intense, chewy crumb in slices swabbed with miso butter or dipped into harissa-heavy shakshouka is why locals cram this bakery for breakfast. They also leave with grand baguettes and sandwiches you hope will never end for lunch. 

Light Years
Photograph: Graham Denholm

3. Light Years

  • Restaurants
  • Cafés
  • Hawthorn East

A light-year measures approximately 9.5 trillion kilometres, which is no small trot. Happily, you only have to set the GPS to Hawthorn to enjoy the delights of Light Years café. The breakfast and lunch menu – eggs scrambled or benedict, bircher muesli, burgers or fish and chips – may sound standard; its execution is anything but. 

Babajan
Photograph: Graham Denholm

5. Babajan

  • Restaurants
  • Cafés
  • Carlton North

Chefs Kirsty Chiaplias and Ismail Tosun (formerly of the Workers’ Food Room and Gigibaba respectively) have teamed up to run a café serving modern Turkish fare, and they’re cooking some seriously delicious eats out of their tiny open kitchen. They make everything from scratch, in-house, and all the action is visible from the 20-odd seats inside.

Westwood
Photograph: Graham Denholm

6. Westwood

  • Bars
  • Wine bars
  • West Melbourne

If we were in charge of Melbourne’s planning, we’d mandate that every neighbourhood has a place like Westwood. A place that can make you strong coffee and a croque madame in the morning, send you away with a fresh baguette for lunch, and welcome you back for wine as the sun shimmies under the horizon. Westwood may not be a cafe in the strictest sense (it operates as a wine bar when the sun goes down), but what it does in the early hours, it does very, very well.

Lune Croissanterie CBD
Photograph: Graham Denholm

7. Lune Croissanterie CBD

  • Restaurants
  • Cafés
  • Melbourne
  • price 1 of 4

Fitzroy's best-known warehouse bakery has made quite the name for itself in recent years. Run by brother-sister team Kate and Cameron Reid, Lune Croissanterie creates almost mathematically perfect croissants in their climate-controlled lab, each crisp and golden with visible layers of delicate pastry. Seeing as these treats fly out of their Fitzroy shop by noon most days, the duo decided to expand to Melbourne's CBD. Their CBD store is more of a takeaway joint, which is perfect for inner-city dwellers hunting for a coffee and pastry hit. There’s no seating inside, just a high marble table for that European, standing-room-only vibe. 

Lankan Tucker
Photograph: Graham Denholm

8. Lankan Tucker

  • Restaurants
  • Sri Lankan
  • Brunswick West
  • price 2 of 4

Couple Nerissa Jayasingha and Hiran Kroon own and run Lankan Tucker in a quiet pocket of Brunswick West. Their cosy place has all the trappings of a Melbourne café – St Ali coffee, laidback vibes, lots of greenery, service-with-a-smile – but look closer and you’ll discover a menu jammed with Sri Lankan classics. 

Ona Coffee
Photograph: Instagram/ona.melbourne

10. Ona Coffee

  • Restaurants
  • Cafés
  • Brunswick

Ona Coffee is known across Australia. The roastery and café chain offers up its beans for many cafés around the country, and we're fortunate to have one of its cafés smack-bang in the middle of Brunswick. Owner Saša Šestić is so serious about coffee that he even won the 2015 World Barista Championship with his Raspberry Candy coffee. The blend in question is suited to those who prefer white coffee and its flavour profile is of raspberries and a touch of candy. Fear not if you're not in the market for Raspberry Candy, as the venue offers upwards of 20 coffees at any time for you to sample. 

Oasis Bakery
Photograph: Graham Denholm

11. Oasis Bakery

  • Restaurants
  • Murrumbeena

Oasis Bakery, a three-in-one bakery, café and supermarket deep in suburban Murrumbeena, has become a bit of a cult foodie destination. It celebrated its 18th anniversary in 2016 and marked its coming of age with a renovation that transformed the suburban shop into a one-stop-shop modern Middle Eastern open-air marketplace.

Omar And The Marvellous Coffee Bird
Photograph: Supplied

12. Omar And The Marvellous Coffee Bird

  • Restaurants
  • Cafés
  • Gardenvale

Stepping foot in Omar's might feel like stepping foot in a swanky warehouse space suited to hipster types, but this roastery and café is the prized treasure of locals and those alike. Owners Dean Atkins and Andy Gelman brew their own beans (which are definitely some of Melbourne's finest) and supply the coffee to venues like Walk Don’t Run, Merchant’s Guild and Einstein’s 251.

Tom Thumb
Photograph: Vince Caligiuri

13. Tom Thumb

  • Restaurants
  • Cafés
  • Melbourne

Hole-in-the-wall charm does not mean sub-par coffee. They’re using the Pony blend from Clement (of the Sensory Lab, Market Lane and ST ALi family) so you’re guaranteed a milk coffee with a caramel apple flavour. All black coffees are made with a Sensory Lab single origin, and the busy baristas are happy to run you through the tasting notes of whatever’s on offer. Despite the constant queue, the team at Tom Thumb are always smiling. 

Hector's Deli
Photograph: Graham Denholm

15. Hector's Deli

  • Restaurants
  • Cafés
  • Richmond
  • price 1 of 4

When the 18th-century English aristocrat John Montagu, aka the 4th Earl of Sandwich, started the trend of eating meat tucked between bread, he could never have envisioned how far the humble sandwich would come. Now we have Hector’s Deli, a café in Richmond dedicated to sandwiches – classic combinations made with high-quality ingredients and decked out with extra flourishes. The menu offers six options (three available from 7.30am and three from 11am) and that’s about it. No eggs. No fancy plating. No cutlery. 

Gilson
Photograph: Graham Denholm

16. Gilson

  • Restaurants
  • Cafés
  • South Yarra

The string of eateries that line Domain Road as it skirts the perimeter of the Tan, Melbourne’s premier walking and jogging arena, offer excellent options for the fit and the fabulous to refuel. A recent addition to the cluster is Gilson, courtesy of Jamie and Loren McBride, who brought us cafes Mammoth and Barry. Early Saturday morning sees the place abuzz, especially with runners high on endorphins ripping into poached eggs.

Read more
Second Home

17. Second Home

  • Restaurants
  • Eltham
  • price 1 of 4

Jason M Jones, the owner of cafes such as Friends of Mine and Porgie and Mr Jones, has opened his latest venture in a quiet Eltham backstreet. Inner-city faint-hearts may gasp at its remoteness, but Second Home is really just a shortish canter down the Eastern Freeway, and what awaits the intrepid traveller more than justifies the journey. The menu is approachable and exerts enough temptation to make you wonder if the place would have been more appropriately christened Second Stomach. 

Calēre Coffee
Photograph: Supplied

18. Calēre Coffee

  • Restaurants
  • Fitzroy

Calēre is run by Alicia Feng, whose partner, Mo Zhou, runs fine-diner Gaea (situated next door). What you might not realise is that this tiny hole-in-the-wall smack-bang in the heart of Gertrude Street dishes up some of Australia's best coffee. A huge claim to make, but one that's deserved. The café uses beans from one of Australia's best coffee roasters, Ona. The result is a smooth coffee with varying flavour profiles. There's also a selected range of cakes, sandwiches and pastries available to accompany your coffee too.

Bawa

19. Bawa

  • Restaurants
  • Cafés
  • Hawthorn

It may not immediately occur to you that you’re nibbling your Californian superfood salad in an environment inspired by a design movement known as tropical modernism. But, in this café named after its founding father, you are. Architect Geoffrey Bawa’s big vision was to break down the barriers between inside and outside; thus, jungle images decorate the walls here and plants perch above the central light fitting, dangling their friendly fronds towards the bustle below. 

Mabu Mabu - Tuck Shop
Photograph: Mabu Mabu

20. Mabu Mabu - Tuck Shop

  • Restaurants
  • Modern Australian
  • Yarraville

Mabu Mabu is a Torres Strait Islander term meaning to ‘help yourself’. It’s all about sharing and celebrating food with good company, and that’s just what Yarraville’s Mabu Mabu does. Australiana is everywhere in this café, from the bright, tropical colours on co-owner Nornie Bero's spices packaging to the golden syrup butter that she recommends eating with damper on the menu. We recommend sampling her tender kangaroo tail bourguignon with damper, or saltbush and pepperberry calamari if you're in town.

Industry Beans Lt Collins
Photograph: Graham Denholm

21. Industry Beans Lt Collins

  • Restaurants
  • Cafés
  • Melbourne

The ability to nip out of the office for a cheeky coffee is one of the key skills of the modern professional. Those who partake in the unofficial mini-break within the 3000 postcode get extra points now that a trip up Little Collins Street means you can dive into Industry Beans.  Actually, it’s Industry Beans version 2.0. 

Small Graces
Photograph: Graham Denholm

23. Small Graces

  • Restaurants
  • Cafés
  • Footscray

This café goes beyond the usual brunch suspects. The fine-dining pedigree is front and centre in the inventive, wholesome brunch dishes made using ingredients ethically sourced from Victorian farmers. 

Hustle
Photograph: Graham Denholm

24. Hustle

  • Restaurants
  • Cafés
  • Fitzroy

Made from shrimp paste and chilli, sambal is a condiment popular in Malaysia and Indonesia. It’s also one of the key ingredients in Hustle Fitzroy’s scrambled eggs with housemade roti, fried shallots and coriander – a breakfast dish with enough fire to have you reaching for water. Hustle Fitzroy is clearly not your average breakfast spot. 

Captains of Industry
Photograph: Graham Denholm

25. Captains of Industry

  • Shopping
  • Melbourne

The practitioners of Captains of Industry are "Practical Men of Wide Experience" – and as such, they offer a one-stop gentleman’s shop complete with a barber, shoemaker and bistro. But we are mostly here for the sandwiches (try the three-cheese toastie!) and great coffee.

White Mojo
Photograph: Vince Caligiuri

26. White Mojo

  • Restaurants
  • Cafés
  • Melbourne

Neighbouring Hash Speciality Coffee and Hardware Société on Hardware Lane, the luxe White Mojo is yet another café with ‘Instagram darling’ enshrined in its DNA. There’s the black bejewelled cow’s head on the wall and the Scandi-cool hexagon tiles and timber features, but make no mistake – you’re here for the café’s signature (and very photogenic) dish, the croissant burger. 

Mammoth

27. Mammoth

  • Restaurants
  • Cafés
  • Armadale

The menu at this Armadale café is very much of the moment, steering café classics in some intriguing directions: the smashed avo is topped with dukkah crumbed egg, and there’s slow-cooked pulled ham hock with your eggs Benedict. 

St Ali
Photograph: Vince Caligiuri

28. St Ali

  • Restaurants
  • South Melbourne
  • price 1 of 4

At 9am on a Tuesday morning St Ali South is pumping like it’s spring break. Between the business chatter and weekend debriefs, the espresso machine, roaster and kitchen cacophony meshes with Mark Morrison’s Return of the Mac, Angel by Massive Attack and some East Coast hip hop care of Mobb Deep. It’s a hell of a soundtrack to your morning. St Ali on Yarra Place was one of the original café-roasteries back before everyone was taking the DIY approach to coffee beans. And the upmarket warehouse space looks much as it always has – big tables and industrial coffee paraphernalia everywhere.

Good Times Milk Bar
Photograph: Graham Denholm

29. Good Times Milk Bar

  • Restaurants
  • Cafés
  • Bentleigh

This Bentleigh café pays homage to the corner stores of yore and sits, appropriately enough, on a street corner. The interior is powder-pink-and-blue and the menu has café standards with unusual flourishes – bircher muesli comes with strawberry granita, and spectacular hotcakes with berry compôte, meringue crumb, ice cream and a spiced maple syrup.

Kelso's Sandwich Shoppe
Photograph: Graham Denholm

30. Kelso's Sandwich Shoppe

  • Restaurants
  • Cafés
  • Abbotsford

For caffeine fiends who grew up on a steady diet of Seinfeld, the bottomless cups of coffee poured in American diners seemed like the Holy Grail of refreshments. Now, those bean dreams have been answered by Kelso’s Sandwich Shoppe in Abbotsford, where you can sit on your ceramic mug of filter brew from 10.30am until late. An endless stream of the rich, chocolate-accented Coffee Supreme house blend is just one reason to visit this casual eatery. 

Candied Bakery
Photograph: Graham Denholm

31. Candied Bakery

  • Restaurants
  • Spotswood

Sugar might be the latest dietary villain, but we’re not the only ones barracking for the bad guy in Spotswood’s sleepy neighbourhood shopping strip. Candied Bakery’s siren song pulls serious crowds to this Aussie bakery with an American twist. Marshmallow choc chip cookies, hot dogs and shakes are a salute to the red, white and blue; lamingtons and sausage rolls may as well be wearing a Southern Cross tattoo they’re so flamin’ Australian; and the croissants, and fresh pancetta and provolone-stuffed panini, are a gap year in Europe for your lunch hour. 

Long Street Coffee

32. Long Street Coffee

  • Restaurants
  • Richmond

We all know that job hunting is tough. How much tougher, then, when you’re a refugee on a temporary visa and with less-than-perfect English? Eager to do something to address the daunting inequalities that face such people, Jane and François Marx decided to open a café where they could employ and train refugees. Thanks to a successful crowdfunding campaign, the pair opened their social enterprise venture, Long Street Coffee.

The Kettle Black
Photograph: Amanda Summons

33. The Kettle Black

  • Restaurants
  • South Melbourne

Like an eager kid sister keen to hang out with the cool crowd, the Kettle Black aims to match – if not outshine – Top Paddock and Two Birds One Stone, her overachieving older siblings in Richmond and South Yarra. The setting is a clever mix of old and new, spread across a chichi Victorian terrace house and the ground floor of a shiny apartment complex in South Melbourne. 

Saint Dreux
Photograph: Graham Denholm

34. Saint Dreux

  • Restaurants
  • Cafés
  • Melbourne

Whether you like to eat at hip cafes or homey ones, sleek wine bars or spenny fine diners, you’ve probably noticed that the katsu sando – panko-crumbed, deep-fried meat in crustless white bread – is defying the laws of our attention-deficit dining scene. The sandwich's interminable rise finds its latest launch pad at Saint Dreux, a standalone coffee and sandwich bar inside the high-end St Collins Lane mall. 

Top Paddock

35. Top Paddock

  • Restaurants
  • Cremorne

You may recognise Top Paddock as the café that never fails to grace your Instagram feeds every weekend. The big brother café to the Kettle Black, this stylish Richmond brunch spot is often frequented by the pilates brigade but is also a great pit stop if your morning – or night before – has been less salubrious. Get the self-titled Top Paddock: chorizo, bacon, green tomatoes, and poached eggs number on toast and you'll be right as rain.

Industry Beans

36. Industry Beans

  • Restaurants
  • Cafés
  • Fitzroy

Industry Beans is a roastery-come-café by the Penny Farthing dudes. It's since moved from its original location behind Rose Street Artists' Markets to new digs on Westgarth Street, but they're still serving up the same tasty brews. Attentive staff hand you your bible as soon as you take your seat: a fifteen-page coffee menu featuring single origins from as far afield as Honduras, El Salvador and Burundi.

Rustica Sourdough
Photograph: Supplied

37. Rustica Sourdough

  • Restaurants
  • Fitzroy

This Fitzroy bakery and café has developed a cult following since opening in 2012. Baker Brenton Lang now supplies his artisan breads, tarts and galettes to eateries all over town. Visit often and work your way through Lang’s tasty carb creations, from organic white sourdough and seedy whole wheat to olive with fresh basil and spicy fruit buns.

Proper & Son

38. Proper & Son

  • Restaurants
  • South Melbourne
  • price 1 of 4

So, you could stomp around South Melbourne Market, haggling for your five dailies, or you could sit down at Shop 13-14 in the food hall and sink your teeth into a juicy Proper & Son roast roll instead. Opt for the signature brisket roll. A brioche bun stuffed generously with meltingly soft Wagyu brisket. Mustard mayo, radish, red cabbage, red sorrel, white onion and a side of pickles counteract the meat's richness. This is not a pretty thing to eat: bits and bobs will fall from the bun and brisket juice will spill onto the steel plate – embrace that. 

Workshop Brothers
Photograph: Vince Caligiuri

39. Workshop Brothers

  • Restaurants
  • Cafés
  • Melbourne
  • price 1 of 4

Inside the brightly light, cream-hued Workshop Brothers café lives delicious coffee. Axil Roasters has been providing the blends and Monk Bodhi Dharma providing the single origins, but Workshop Brothers have branched out and created their own everyday blend called the Huntly. There’s a discount when you bring your own reusable coffee cup, and Workshop Brothers also sell Frank Green brand cups for those late adopters who don’t have one yet. Hungry? Grab a Nutella croissant to go.

Proud Mary
Photograph: Anna Kucera

40. Proud Mary

  • Restaurants
  • Collingwood

It started out as one of the first cool, third-wave cafes in Melbourne. Now it’s a coffee empire. Proud Mary, she wears many fancy hats: unbelievably popular warehouse-style café in Collingwood, wholesale coffee roasters stocking some of Melbourne’s best venues and training ground for award-winning baristas (alumni including Kris Wood of South Melbourne’s Clement and John Vroom of Kew’s Ora.)

The Farm Café

41. The Farm Café

  • Restaurants
  • Abbotsford

The name may conjure up visions of babies sprouting from giant pea pods, but we checked, and found that the Children’s Farm is more kid-friendly than a science fiction plotline. It never ceases to amaze us that a mere hopscotch jump away from Abbotsford Convent, you can be facing off with a pig called Typhoon. Play with the chooks (and keep your breakfast away from them) while you sip on your coffee and stick around to explore the farm after your meal.

Rudimentary

42. Rudimentary

  • Restaurants
  • Footscray

Melbourne has a way with shipping containers. We’re used to drinking in them (see Section 8 and Arbory) and now we can eat in them. Rudimentary – a cream-and-caramel-coloured shipping container conversion – has sprouted up like a metallic mushroom on the site of a former car park in Footscray. 

Matcha Mylkbar
Photograph: Graham Denholm

43. Matcha Mylkbar

  • Restaurants
  • Cafés
  • St Kilda

As befits a vegan, health-conscious café, Matcha Milkbar's menu is full of green things, and we don't just mean vegetables. They've got green kale smoothies, green veggie burger buns, green pancakes and green matcha lattes. Soak in the health radiating off the plates and make sure you try the vegan eggs. It's a work of sorcery. 

The Grain Store
Photograph: Graham Denholm

44. The Grain Store

  • Restaurants
  • Melbourne

At this CBD whole food eatery shows you don’t need to wear hemp and patchouli to eat conscientiously. The whole room is decorated in rich cream paint with marble tabletops, white enamelware jugs and maidenhair ferns tipping the look into landed gentry territory. And land is a big focus here. The fruit, vegetables, cheese and charcuterie on the menu are locally sourced and as close to organic and free-range as possible. 

Square and Compass

45. Square and Compass

  • Restaurants
  • East Melbourne

The café’s decor is minimal to the point of clinical: it’s an uncluttered space set in a beautiful Victorian terrace house with a stained-glass period window, pale walls hung with mirrors, and exposed filament bulbs. You could call it anaesthetic chic – we can think of worse places to have an appendectomy over brunch. 

Seven Seeds
Photograph: Supplied

46. Seven Seeds

  • Restaurants
  • Melbourne

Seven Seeds is all about the coffee: see the in-house coffee plants, coffee laboratory and temperature-controlled storage space. Do they make good coffee? The answer, folks, is yes. A small, all-day menu is not overly ambitious and allows quality ingredients to do their thing. The eggs benedict with corned beef and a seeded mustard hollandaise is a pleasing rendition of the café favourite, while the dessert-as-breakfast crowd will gravitate towards the French toast, served with house-made Nutella and an orange reduction.

