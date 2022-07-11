On a Carlton corner, Ima Project Café is breathing new life into smashed avo. Furikake (a mixture of sesame seeds, chopped seaweed, salt and sugar) and nori paste (processed seaweed boiled down with soy sauce) are usually sprinkled on rice, but Ima slathers crunchy sourdough with the nori paste and then sprinkles the furikake on top of avocado. Japanese twists on archetypal breakfast dishes can also be found in Ima’s miso-infused tomato baked eggs and the porridge drizzled with Mitarashi syrup, a traditional Japanese sauce made from soy sauce and sugar. Plus, the classic Japanese breakfast set of fish and rice is on the menu.
Melbourne is a city that lives and breathes coffee – what started with the city's European migrant wave has now developed into a specialised field. And brunch – whether it's a green matcha-fuelled adventure or a classic stack of pancakes – is almost a competitive sport in a city with AM dining of this calibre. We scoured Melbourne to bring you a guide to the best of the best.