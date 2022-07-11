Ona Coffee is known across Australia. The roastery and café chain offers up its beans for many cafés around the country, and we're fortunate to have one of its cafés smack-bang in the middle of Brunswick. Owner Saša Šestić is so serious about coffee that he even won the 2015 World Barista Championship with his Raspberry Candy coffee. The blend in question is suited to those who prefer white coffee and its flavour profile is of raspberries and a touch of candy. Fear not if you're not in the market for Raspberry Candy, as the venue offers upwards of 20 coffees at any time for you to sample.