Two Wrongs now offer an astrology-themed bottomless brunch

Bottomless brunch culture has officially blown up in Melbourne, with many of us enjoying nothing more than a day of drinks and dishes while catching up on the latest with our mates. So why not also throw a little astrology into the mix?

Two Wrongs is taking bottomless brunching to a whole other level, or should we say astral plane. Now, you can still do your two favourite things (drink booze and pig out) with the stars – not celebrity stars, but astrology stars.

The Chapel Street bar is running Bottomless Brunching with the Stars every weekend. For $69 per head, you can enjoy 90 minutes of unlimited drinks plus three tacos from the Two Wrongs menu. Drinks on offer include Espresso Martinis, Aperol Spritzes, Stripper Martinis, Mimosas and selected beers.

Photograph: Supplied

Each brunch is themed to the current star sign (so on November 17 it's Scorpio-themed, but on September 9 it's Virgo). To get budding astrologers into the spirit there will be quotes and characteristics of each star sign screened above the bar, plus more relevant zodiac paraphernalia on each table. Guests can attend regardless of whatever star sign you are plus a tarot reader will be present to perform readings.

So why not start your week with a little extra insight? Bottomless Brunching with the Stars is on every Saturday and Sunday at Two Wrongs. Walk-ins accepted but bookings are recommended and can be made via Two Wrongs' Facebook or Instagram.