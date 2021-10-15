Melbourne
Melbourne Airport
Photograph: Visit Victoria

Vaccinated Australians free to travel internationally from November 1

Prime minister Scott Morrison confirmed this border relaxation in an afternoon press conference

https://media.timeout.com/images/105797571/image.jpg
Written by
Adena Maier
Prime Minister Scott Morrison has announced that Australian citizens, permanent residents and their families will be permitted to travel internationally from November 1. International travel for skilled migrants, students and tourists is expected to follow soon after. 

"We are not opening up to everyone coming back to Australia at the moment," said Morrison. "I want to be clear about that. We will take this forward in a staged way as we have done in all these things." 

This confirmation came shortly after NSW premier Dominic Perrottet's surprise announcement that NSW would become the first state in Australia to reopen its borders to the world. When asked if Perrottet discussed this decision with him prior to making the announcement, Morrison said this topic had been a point of discussion for some time and that Perrottet's announcement was consistent with the advice he had received from his own chief medical officer. 

When returning to Australia, the rules on home or hotel quarantine will be decided by the state government you arrive in. In the case of NSW, fully vaccinated individuals will not be required to quarantine. The Victorian government has not yet given any update regarding quarantine since the prime minister's latest announcement.

RECOMMENDED: Melbourne to end lockdown despite record case numbers.

