Prime Minister Scott Morrison has announced that Australian citizens, permanent residents and their families will be permitted to travel internationally from November 1. International travel for skilled migrants, students and tourists is expected to follow soon after.

"We are not opening up to everyone coming back to Australia at the moment," said Morrison. "I want to be clear about that. We will take this forward in a staged way as we have done in all these things."

This confirmation came shortly after NSW premier Dominic Perrottet's surprise announcement that NSW would become the first state in Australia to reopen its borders to the world. When asked if Perrottet discussed this decision with him prior to making the announcement, Morrison said this topic had been a point of discussion for some time and that Perrottet's announcement was consistent with the advice he had received from his own chief medical officer.

When returning to Australia, the rules on home or hotel quarantine will be decided by the state government you arrive in. In the case of NSW, fully vaccinated individuals will not be required to quarantine. The Victorian government has not yet given any update regarding quarantine since the prime minister's latest announcement.