Sydney Harbour Bridge
Photograph: Cassandra Hannagan

Vaccinated Victorians can now travel to NSW without quarantining

Today Victoria will also allow fully vaccinated international travellers to return without quarantining

Nicola Dowse
Written by
Nicola Dowse
Been missing family and friends in NSW? From November 1, fully vaccinated Victorians can freely travel to Sydney and regional NSW. That means you can hop on a plane or in the car from today and travel to NSW without having to quarantine. Previous to November 1, all Victorians (regardless of vaccination status) were required to spend 14 days in quarantine if entering NSW.

However, Victorians aged 16 and over who are not fully vaccinated cannot enter NSW for recreation purposes or a holiday from November 1. All travellers must apply for a permit to enter or re-enter Victoria, with different restrictions in place depending on your vaccination status.

From November 1, Victoria (as well as NSW and the ACT) is also allowing fully vaccinated Australian citizens or permanent residents to return from overseas without having to quarantine. You can also depart Australian for international destinations from the same date, so long as you are fully vaccinated and get tested and receive a negative result within 72 hours of your departing flight. 

