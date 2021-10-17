Melbourne
Person in a white T-shirt using a mobile phone
Photograph: Porapak Apichodilok/Pexels

Vaccine passports will be available from this week

Those who are fully vaccinated will soon be able to show proof and leave the country

Cassidy Knowlton
Written by
Cassidy Knowlton
Fully vaccinated Australians are one step closer to being able to depart our shores, with the technology for so-called 'vaccine passports' being rolled out this week.

The certificate will be available from the MyGov website or Medicare Express app as a secure QR code, which border officials in Australia and overseas will be able to scan. 

"Australia will share the visible digital seal technology, building a curated library of technical documents to assist interested countries develop their own vaccination certificates," said foreign minister Marise Payne in a statement. "The launch of the international proof of vaccination is a key step towards safely reopening international borders and supporting Australia's Covid-19 economic recovery."

Vaccinated Australians can also connect their vaccination certificates to the Service NSW or Service Victoria app, which displays the certificate when the vaccinated person checks into restaurants, bars, offices or other venues.

International borders will open November 1.

Here's what you need to know about travelling overseas

