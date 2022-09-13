Vale Uncle Jack Charles: legendary actor, musician and Victorian Aboriginal elder

The "father of black theatre" passed away at 79 in Melbourne this morning

Uncle Jack Charles' family has given the media permission to use his name and image in relation to this news story.

Boon Wurrung, Dja Dja Wurrung, Woiwurrung and Yorta Yorta actor and musician, Uncle Jack Charles, has passed away in Melbourne this morning. According to a statement from his publicist, Charles was sent off with a smoking ceremony at the Royal Melbourne Hospital after suffering a stroke.

"We are so proud of everything he has achieved in his remarkable life," said the statement. "Elder, actor, musician, potter, activist, mentor, a household name and voice loved by all — as is demonstrated by his numerous awards, including this year's NAIDOC Male Elder of the Year."

"He will live on in our hearts and memories and through his numerous screen and stage roles. May he be greeted by his Ancestors on his return home."