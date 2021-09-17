Vax and the City: Every public health official in Australia agrees that mass vaccination is the only way out of this crisis. We at Time Out recommend that you get vaccinated as soon as you can, if that is appropriate for your own health. Please speak to a medical professional about what is right for you. Here's what you need to know about how to get a vaccine right now.

More than 70 per cent of Victorians over the age of 16 have now rolled up their sleeves to receive the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine. The milestone is one of several targets set by the government as part of the pathway out of the state's current lockdown. It's expected that once 80 per cent had been fully vaccinated, lockdowns will be retired forever.

Because of the milestone, the government has announced a slight easing of restrictions earlier than expected. Those in Melbourne and Ballarat can now travel 10km from their homes for exercise, shopping or the new reason, outdoor recreation. They can also be out for four hours, rather than two, for exercise or recreation. Two adults can exercise or enjoy outdoor recreation together, regardless of vaccination status, and groups of five fully vaccinated adults are also allowed to congregate. Masks must still be worn, and alcohol cannot be consumed outside.

Premier Dan Andrews has said he will outline the state's 'roadmap to freedom' on Sunday. It's expected any additional easing of restrictions will be dependent on further vaccination targets. Based on current trends, Victoria is on track to hit the 80 per cent fully vaccinated target on December 11.

