Victoria reached a major vaccine milestone over the weekend – and the good news is that more vaccines are on their way

Vax and the City: Every public health official in Australia agrees that mass vaccination is the only way out of this crisis. We at Time Out recommend that you get vaccinated as soon as you can if that is appropriate for your own health. Please speak to a medical professional about what is right for you.

Some good news on the vaccination front: just over 40 per cent of Victoria’s eligible population (those aged 16 or over) are now fully vaccinated against the Covid-19 virus. According to the Department of Health, 40.76 per cent of Victorians have received their second dose of the vaccine, and 66.22 per cent have received one dose of the vaccine.

On September 1, Victorian premier Dan Andrews indicated that there would be some easing of restrictions when Victoria hit a 70 per cent first-dose vaccine threshold. It was anticipated that this would occur on September 23, though thanks to high vaccination numbers, it’s looking like this could happen in just four days, on Friday, September 17.

As the state recorded this exciting target over the weekend, there was additional news about extra vaccines arriving in our state. Prime minister Scott Morrison announced an extra 400,000 Pfizer and Moderna vaccines would be arriving in Victoria this month, with a plan to focus those extra doses on hotspots in Victoria’s north and west.

To keep an eye on Victoria and Australia’s vaccine rollout, we recommend keeping an eye on CovidLive.com.au which has up-to-date information on case and vaccination numbers.

