Playgrounds reopen, but Victorian lockdown extended until at least Sept 23

The lockdown has been extended until at least September 23, but there are some changes as of tomorrow night

Victorian premier Dan Andrews has put forward a plan for the easing of lockdown rules across metro Melbourne and regional Victoria, provided vaccination targets can be met.

“We will not see these case numbers go down, they are going to go up. The question is – by how many and how fast?” says Andrews.

“We are in for a difficult time, a challenging time, over these coming weeks. This is very, very tough [...] But it is simply not possible to make wholesale changes, to have our ‘freedom day’ if you like, or an ‘opening up day’ in metropolitan Melbourne in the next few weeks.”

In the meantime, the premier has announced that from 11.59pm on Thursday, September 2, playgrounds will reopen. Playgrounds can be used by children under 12 with only one parent or carer present. Adults will not be able to remove their masks to eat or drink near playgrounds. All playgrounds will also have QR codes for checking in.

In-home care (like babysitters) will also be expanded to school-aged children but only if both parents are authorised workers.

Aside from that, all the current rules will be staying in place until on or around September 23rd, when it is anticipated that Victoria will hit a 70 per cent first-dose vaccine threshold.

From that date (or close to it), here are the steps the government has laid out for easing of restrictions:

The 5km radius will be expanded to 10km for shopping and exercise;

The length of time to exercise will be expanded from two hours to three hours;

Outdoor personal training will be permitted with up to two people plus the trainer; and

Outdoor communal gym equipment and skateparks will reopen.

Andrews and the health department will be reviewing the epidemiological conditions, and everything will be subject to the public health advice.

The premier also announced that for regional Victoria, restrictions could ease as soon as next week. This will be announced at a later date, considering the current situation in Shepparton.

Today’s news comes as Victoria recorded 120 new cases overnight. It’s the highest daily case number recorded in our state since we recorded 142 cases on August 25, 2020. Of the 120 new cases, 54 have been linked to known cases and outbreaks, with the department of health still investigating the remainder of the cases. There are currently 900 active cases in Victoria. Check with this map to see where they reside.

As we always say: if you have any symptoms, please get tested immediately. Want to get vaccinated? Here’s where to book your shot. For more details on the rules, head to the government website.