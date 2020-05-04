Victoria passes huge milestone in current testing blitz

Last week, premier Daniel Andrews announced a huge testing blitz with the government hoping to undertake 100,000 tests within a fortnight. In doing so, mobile testing sites have opened in a number of locations across greater Melbourne, including shopping centres like Chadstone, Doncaster, Highpoint and Northland.

Since that news was announced last Monday, more than 55,000 people have gotten tested across Victoria. On Sunday May 3, 13,000 samples were taken which, according to premier Andrews, is the “biggest single-day testing activity in the entire country” since this all began.

More than 150,000 people have been tested in Victoria since January 1. As the second week of the blitz begins, premier Andrews is hoping more and more people get tested in order to make decisions about easing current restrictions.

Prime minister Scott Morrison announced on Friday that the national cabinet will be bringing forward its decision on how to begin relaxing baseline restrictions to this Friday, May 8. Currently, Victoria won’t be easing any restrictions until at least Monday, May 11.

