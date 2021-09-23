Melbourne
Melbourne from above at dawn
Photograph: Urlaubstracker on Unsplash

Victoria records 766 new cases, its highest single-day tally of the pandemic

The state administered nearly 41,000 vaccine doses in the same time frame

https://d32dbz94xv1iru.cloudfront.net/customer_photos/9a7098cd-1325-45e7-b6d1-f85219445bfb.jpg
Written by
Nicola Dowse
Victoria has recorded its highest ever number of cases in a single day. On September 23, Victoria recorded 766 new cases of coronavirus in the 24 hours to midnight, outstripping the top single-day case number of 725 (which was later revised down to 687) recorded during the state's second wave in 2020. Sadly, four more people lost their lives in the same period. 

While it's grim news for a state currently enduring its sixth lockdown, pleasingly, Victorians are continuing to get vaccinated in huge numbers. In the same time period, nearly 41,000 vaccine doses were administered in the state, with 75.2 per cent of eligible Victorians now having received their first dose (45.6 per cent are fully vaccinated). 

There are currently 6,666 active cases in the state.

Want to help get Victoria out of lockdown? Here's how to get vaccinated right now

And if you're already fully vaxxed, here's how to put your vaccine certificate on your phone.

