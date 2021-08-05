Victoria will enter its sixth lockdown from 8pm tonight

Following a rise in cases in the city’s west, Victoria is entering a snap lockdown to help curb the spread

Well, it’s happening. Again. Victoria will be entering into a snap lockdown for seven days from 8pm on Thursday, August 5. Premier Dan Andrews has reminded Victorians that the plan is to lock down early to stop the spread getting worse and the lockdown going on for months and months.

“I can’t tell you how disappointed I am that we have to do this again,” said Andrews.

The restrictions will be in place for seven days. Schools are closing and hospitality venues will have to switch to takeaway and delivery.

As we well know by now, there will be only five reasons to leave your home:

For caregiving or medical care, including getting tested for Covid-19;

To exercise within 5km of home for no more than two hours a day;

To obtain essential supplies within 5km of home;

For essential work or study if it cannot be done from home; and

To get vaccinated. Here’s how to book in your shot .

A reminder, masks are still mandatory everywhere outside the home. Private gatherings are still not permitted except for an intimate partner or nominated social bubble reasons. Please limit your movements and only leave the home for necessary trips for the above reasons.

If you have any symptoms, please get tested. Yet to be vaccinated? Here’s where to book your shot. For more details on the rules, head to the government website.